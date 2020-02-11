NetApp Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward.