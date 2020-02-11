Wells Fargo plans organizational overhaul

  • via WSJ
  • Wells Fargo is set to split its three business units into five, writes Ben Eisen. What was previously the wholesale bank will be split into a commercial bank and an investment bank.
  • As for the consumer business where there's been so much shenanigans, the consumer lending operation will be split off into its own unit.
  • "I am confident that this organizational model and our strengthened risk and control foundation will bring greater focus and accountability to the company," says newish CEO Charles Scharf.
  • WFC +0.6% on the session.
