Wells Fargo plans organizational overhaul
Feb. 11, 2020
- via WSJ
- Wells Fargo is set to split its three business units into five, writes Ben Eisen. What was previously the wholesale bank will be split into a commercial bank and an investment bank.
- As for the consumer business where there's been so much shenanigans, the consumer lending operation will be split off into its own unit.
- "I am confident that this organizational model and our strengthened risk and control foundation will bring greater focus and accountability to the company," says newish CEO Charles Scharf.
- WFC +0.6% on the session.