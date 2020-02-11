FTC probing M&A history of tech giants (update)

Update: On a conference call, FTC Chairman Joseph Simons calls the request a study and not a law enforcement action, but says the "hundreds" of deals under scrutiny could lead to some "unwinding" of mergers.

Original: The FTC issues orders to five tech giants requesting information about prior acquisitions not reported to antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

The companies have to provide info and documents on the terms, scope, structure, and purpose for any deals that occurred between the start of 2010 and the end of last year.