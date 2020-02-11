TripAdvisor Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $335.32M (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.