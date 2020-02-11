Natera teams up with Elicio in pancreatic cancer study
Feb. 11, 2020 11:55 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)NTRABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Cell-free DNA testing services provider Natera (NTRA -0.2%) will collaborate with Cambridge, MA-based Elicio Therapeutics on a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the latter's therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate ELI-002 for the adjuvant treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer, who have undergone neoadjuvant chemo followed by pancreatectomy (removal of the pancreas).
- Natera will use its ctDNA platform, Signatera, to select eligible patients whose tumors harbor a mutant KRAS allele and are at high risk for relapse because they have detectable molecular residual disease (MRD) post-surgery. It will also use Signatera to assess the proportion of patients achieving MRD clearance throughout the study.
- Elicio plans to file an IND for the 108-subject trial in H1.