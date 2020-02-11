Natera teams up with Elicio in pancreatic cancer study

Feb. 11, 2020 11:55 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)NTRABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Cell-free DNA testing services provider Natera (NTRA -0.2%) will collaborate with Cambridge, MA-based Elicio Therapeutics on a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the latter's therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate ELI-002 for the adjuvant treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer, who have undergone neoadjuvant chemo followed by pancreatectomy (removal of the pancreas).
  • Natera will use its ctDNA platform, Signatera, to select eligible patients whose tumors harbor a mutant KRAS allele and are at high risk for relapse because they have detectable molecular residual disease (MRD) post-surgery. It will also use Signatera to assess the proportion of patients achieving MRD clearance throughout the study.
  • Elicio plans to file an IND for the 108-subject trial in H1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.