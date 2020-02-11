Tower stocks rise as Sprint/T-Mobile moves forward

Communications tower stocks are higher today in reaction to another key catalyst among wireless carriers (Sprint/T-Mobile prevailing in their trail against state AGs).
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is up 3.9%; Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is up 5.7% and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is up 7.3% in the wake of the judge's decision in the wireless merger case.
The tower stocks have tended to move up in the past alongside bad news for the merger, though the deal as constructed looks to make Dish Network (DISH +6.2%) a fourth viable national carrier.
