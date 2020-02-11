Verizon the loser as Sprint/T-Mobile win - analyst

Verizon (VZ -2.3% ) is the "net loser" from T-Mobile's and Sprint's court win, analyst Craig Moffett writes, chiefly due to the respective spectrum situations among major carriers.

It's no secret that Verizon needs midband spectrum to proceed with 5G deployment, he says, and the merger going forward "takes not just one, but two spectrum options off the table."

Verizon bet exclusively on millimeter wave, leaving it without a good answer now except to bet on C-band, he adds - and that will take years to deliver usable spectrum in smaller areas.