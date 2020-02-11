Total's Pouyanne brushes off Tullow takeover talk

Total (TOT +0.9% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne dismisses speculation that it might buy Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF), the company's partner in East Africa and Guyana whose share price has slumped to multi-year lows.

"Stop dreaming... no," Pouyanne tells Reuters when asked about a potential deal.

Offshore Guyana, Tullow owns 60% and Total 25% of the Orinduik block, estimated to hold 5.1B boe, and Total holds 25% in the Kanuku block, adjacent to Orinduik, in which Tullow holds 37.5%.

Total, Tullow and Orinduik partner Eco Atlantic are due to meet this month and discuss next steps for their drilling off Guyana; Pouyanne says he expects two or three wells to be drilled there this year.

The CEO also says oil firms should not be seen as "villains" by investors and climate activists, and giving up on oil and gas production would be "a huge mistake," partly because the industry pays for investment in green technology.

"Suppose we announced today that we have stopped producing oil, do you think cars will suddenly be driven without gasoline? No, it doesn't work. It is not black and white," Pouyanne tells Reuters.