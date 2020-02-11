Spotify paying $250M for the Ringer - Bloomberg

Spotify (SPOT -0.6% ) is paying $250M for its acquisition of podcasting firm the Ringer, particularly including $200M up front, Bloomberg reports.

That brings Spotify's big-money podcasting bet past $600M in deals.

An initial payment of €180M will be followed by more than $50M later, according to the report that comes ahead of a regulatory filing expected to detail the price.

The deal also calls for Ringer founder Bill Simmons to keep working at Spotify for some time, and includes protections against heavy staff cuts.