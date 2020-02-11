Shipping stocks break higher

The shipping sector is riding higher with 41 of the 42 sector names with a market cap of at least $50M in positive territory for the day.
Analysts are pointing to a potential bottom for shipping rates amid macro and coronavirus concerns.
Notable gainers include Ardmore Shipping (ASC +15.4%), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA +15.9%), Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG +14.7%), Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE +10.5%), Safe Bulkers (SB +10.2%), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT +10%), Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK +9.7%), Diana Shipping (DSX +4.9%), Euronav (EURN +4.8%), Tsakos Energy (TNP +8.9%) and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK +8%).