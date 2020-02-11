Equifax Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2020 5:35 PM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)EFXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $896.19M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EFX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.