Exxon cracks down on employee travel as profit plunges - Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.8% ) has been scrutinizing employee travel budgets since disclosing disappointing quarterly results on Jan. 31, Bloomberg reports.

Auditing teams have fanned out to some divisions to analyze travel requests involving industry conferences, according to the report.

"It's only prudent," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland, who rates XOM as a Hold. "Commodity margins across the board are at decade low and oil and gas prices are also down. What's in their control is costs."

"Exxon is in a unique position among the majors right now in growing and spending aggressively in a counter-cyclical manner," says Tudor Pickering's Matt Murphy, who also rates the stock at Hold. "To continue to grow the dividend, it makes sense to wring out non-core costs and strip that outspend down a little bit."

Murphy estimates Exxon will outspend cash flow by ~$10B this year.