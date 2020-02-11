Airbnb hits $322M net loss - WSJ

Airbnb (AIRB) had a $322M net loss for the first nine months of 2019 compared to the $200M profit in the prior year, according to WSJ sources.

Q3 revenue increased to $1.65B but was offset by rising costs, which are expected to keep growing.

Airbnb's past profitability was expected to give the tech company an edge as it headed towards this year's IPO. Sources say the losses could impact Airbnb's listing price.

Airbnb was last valued at $31B in a 2017 funding round, but sources say the most recent internal figure was "sharply less."

Last year, Airbnb indicated plans for a 2020 IPO. The company could wait until the threat of the coronavirus outbreak passes to pursue the debut.