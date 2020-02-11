Laredo Petroleum Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.02M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LPI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

