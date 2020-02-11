Piper Sandler expects MercadoLibre to trim losses

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Olson keeps an Outperform rating on MercadoLibre (MELI) after taking in the retailer's Q4 profit and gross margin miss.

"While we are confident the payments business will remain in 'investment mode' for the foreseeable future, the company may be getting closer to 'leverage mode' on the marketplace business in certain markets," reasons Olson.

Olson thinks investors will be receptive to a scenario where top-line trends remain solid in upcoming quarters and operating losses become less negative.

Piper Sandler's price target of $760 on MELI is above the average sell-side PT of $686.88.