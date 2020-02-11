CF Industries Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (-8.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.