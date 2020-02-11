KKR direct lending undercuts Wall Street loans - Bloomberg

Private-equity stalwart, KKR (KKR +1.1% ), usually on the receiving end of loans from Wall Street banks, is now competing with them in providing loans.

The company broke up an agreement reached in November for Barclays (BCS +1.3% ) to arrange $1.1B in financing for ACProducts to buy out a unit of rival Masco Corp., Bloomberg reports.

A couple months after Barclays agreed to provide financing, KKR stepped in with significantly better terms. So much so that the borrowers would still come out ahead even after paying millions of dollars of breakup fees from pulling out of the original loan, Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advantages of the KKR deal included eliminating the need for a bond, which would have required additional disclosures by the borrower; lower cost of capital;and with KKR and co-investors agreeing to take about three-quarters of the loan themselves, only a small portion of debt would be explosed to the whims of the syndicated market