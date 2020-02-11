Sealed Air sees 2020 earnings, revenues below estimates

Sealed Air (SEE -3.3% ) sinks within $0.50 of its 52-week low despite beating Q4 earnings expectations, as it guides 2020 below Wall Street consensus.

For FY 2020, Sealed Air sees EPS of $2.85-$2.95, vs. $3.02 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $4.9B-$4.95B, which represents sales growth of 2%-3%, vs. $5.01B consensus.

The company forecasts adjusted EBITDA rising 5%-7% to $1.01B-$1.03B, with free cash flow of ~$350M and capex of $200M.

For Q4, food care net sales fell 2% Y/Y to $760M, as currency took $16M off results; organic sales were essentially flat.