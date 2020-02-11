Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (-28.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.