Baird even more confident on Restaurant Brands outperformance

Baird keeps an Outperform rating on Restaurant Brands International (QSR +0.6% ) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report.

"Although we remain somewhat concerned that weak operating performance for Tim Hortons could persist in upcoming quarters as management works to revitalize the brand, we came away from the Q4-19 report with increased conviction that positive global system sales momentum for Burger King and Popeyes can help RBI to overcome headwinds from Tim Hortons and drive another year of good consolidated operating performance in 2020," writes analyst David Tarantino.

Tarantino and team see a favorable risk/reward in owning QSR shares.

Baird's 2020 EPS estimate on Restaurant Brands is $3.00 vs. $2.94 consensus and the 2021 EPS estimate is $3.28 vs. $3.21 consensus.