Lithia Motors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.97 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.22B (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.