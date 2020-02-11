Cadence Design Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $595.48M (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDNS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.