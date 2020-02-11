SS&C Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2020 5:35 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)SSNCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SS&C (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSNC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.