Trimble Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 11, 2020 5:35 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)TRMBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $784.13M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
