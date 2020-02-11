Virtu Financial +5.9% as Q4 revenue fares better than expected

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) jumps 5.9% after Q4 revenue declined much less Y/Y than feared and January provided a strong start to 2020.

Q4 revenue of $403.3M crushed the average analyst estimate of $252.7M and declined from $442.2M in the year-ago period.

Virtu's business benefited in Q4 2018 from high volatility in the markets.

In its earnings call slides, Virtu reported January adjusted net trading income of $100M-$105M, or $4.76M-$5.00M per day, vs. $4.08M per day in Q4 2019.

Q4 normalized adjusted EPS of 27 cents beat the consensus of 25 cents and compares with 67 cents in the year-ago period.

Q4 adjusted net trading income fell by 14% to $257.2M vs. a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA declined 41% to $114.6M vs. $195.1M in the year-ago quarter.

