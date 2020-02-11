Fed working with banks on credit-sensitive rate in LIBOR transition

As part of its efforts to help banks transition from their reliance on the LIBOR benchmark, the Fed is working with regional and larger banks on the possibility of creating a credit-sensitive rate.

"There's a question about having a credit-sensitive rate in addition to SOFR" (secured overnight financing rate), Fed Chair Jerome Powell said his semi-annual testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Libor itself is really a problem in the sense that there’s no guarantee” that the rate will be published after the end of 2021, he said.

