Coronavirus slowing oil product demand into China, Ardmore says

The Americas clean tanker market has slumped this month after showing strong returns in January, as impacts from the coronavirus cuts oil product demand into Asia, Ardmore Shipping (ASC +15.1% ) CEO Anthony Gurnee says.

Americas tanker rates started to slip late last month as U.S. Gulf Coast refineries went into maintenance season, and product tanker freight has fallen in February with the coronavirus significantly slowing oil demand in China, further pressuring MR freight, Gurnee said on today's earnings conference call.

Although MR rates have dipped this month, strength in long-term supply and demand fundamentals and forecast 1.2M bbl/day oil consumption growth for 2020 could support a rebound in freight for clean tankers after effects of the coronavirus have mitigated, Gurnee said.

"Once the scare period is over, we expect to see a rebound in product tanker rates to levels merited by the very strong underlying fundamentals," the CEO said on the call.