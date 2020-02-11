Samsung announces Galaxy S20, Z Flip foldable

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) announces the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

The three models have 5G support, the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and camera upgrades, particularly for the S20 Ultra.

The prices start at $999, $1,199 and $1,399, respectively. Pre-orders open on February 21 with wide availability on March 6.

New foldable: The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch OLED square that folds into a smaller square with a 1.1-inch cover display for notifications when the device is closed.

The Flip has 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Samsung says the ultra-thin glass display will last for 200,000 folds.

The Galaxy Z Flip will launch in the US and Korea on February 14 for $1,380, cheaper than last year's long-delayed Galaxy Fold, which started at $1,980.