Covanta closes financing on U.K. waste-to-energy facility

Covanta (CVA +0.3% ) says it closed financing for a new plant to be based in Leicestershire, England, which is expected to treat as much as 350K tons of waste and generate up to 42 MW of electricity.

Covanta is teaming with Macquaries' Green Investment Group to own 50% of the Newhurst Energy-from-Waste facility, with Biffa, its primary waste supplier, owning the remaining 50%.

Covanta CEO Stephen Jones the plant is the third of an initial plan for four development projects and its first with Biffa; construction is expected to take three and ahalf year.

BMO analyst Jeffrey Silber says more details are likely when Covanta reports earnings on Feb. 20.