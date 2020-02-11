Household debt rises 1.4% to $14.15T in Q4
Feb. 11, 2020 2:59 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Total household debt rose, up 1.4% Q/Q, marks the 22nd straight quarterly increase, according to the New York Fed's Center for Microeconomic Data.
- Total household debt is now $1.5T higher, in nominal terms, than the pre-recession peak of $12.68T in Q3 2008.
- Mortgage orginations rose 42% in the quarter to reach $752B vs. $528B in Q3 2019, driven by boost in refinancing; marks the highest volume since Q4 2005.
- Mortgage balances increased by $120B to $9.56T in the quarter.
- Non-housing debt balances rose by $79B in Q4, including a $16B increase in auto loans, $46B in credit card balances and $10B in student loans.
- Debt transitioning to serious delinquency increased in the quarter to 2.36% of all debt balances vs. 2.27% in Q3.
