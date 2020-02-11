Calumet upgraded at Raymond James on balance sheet progress

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT +3.9% ) is upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James, which says the company has made considerable progress improving its balance sheet and optimizing the asset base in recent years.

While there's "still more wood to chop" on both fronts, Ray Jay's Justin Jenkins now sees a clearer path to improved financial flexibility over the medium term and believes a greater measure of financial stability has been achieved than at any point since issuing his Underperform rating in early 2016.

CLMT's Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.