Range Resources, Gulfport cut at Piper as gas markets in pitch black

Range Resources (RRC -2% ) and Gulfport Energy (GPOR -4% ) are downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler amid a "deteriorating" near-term outlook.

Analyst Kashy Harrison cuts stock price targets for Range to $4.50 from $6.50 and for Gulfport to $2 from $5, as coronavirus fears coupled with a globally warm winter have driven a collapse in international prices with force majeure notices provided to several traders from China's largest liquefied natural gas importer.

Deteriorating global gas prices have raised the specter of less robust LNG utilization during the summer, Harrison adds.

RRC's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Bearish.

GPOR's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.