Rogers taking preorders for Samsung 5G phones

Rogers Communications (RCI -0.1% ) is committing to bring Canadian customers their first 5G device: the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series.

Samsung just announced its new devices, and Rogers has begun pre-orders with a planned March 6 availability.

Rogers has begun to roll out its 5G network in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal and is promising 20 more markets this year.

Those networks are initially using 2.5 GHz spectrum and will expand to use 600 MHz spectrum later this year. The future holds the use of 3.5 GHz spectrum and dynamic spectrum sharing.