Micron dips on higher capex forecast

Micron (MU -0.7% ) CFO David Zinsner says capex will likely rise in FY21 due to the healthy supply/demand trends in DRAM.

Zinsner, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Tech & Internet conference: "It’s likely to be higher than this year based on our growth expectations for demand and what we think we’ll need in terms of supply, and we’ll give more color down the road."

Micron reiterates its FY20 capex forecast of $7-8B.

The company says NAND supply is "much more rationalized" and sees a healthy environment through this year.

Upcoming catalyst: Micron will report Q2 results on March 25.