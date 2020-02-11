Chevron ramps output at key Venezuela oil project as U.S. weighs sanctions

Chevron (CVX +1.2% ) says its share of production at its joint ventures with Venezuela's PDVSA fell 16% last year to 35.3K bbl/day from 42K bbl/day in 2018.

But Chevron reportedly has helped restore production at the Petropiar upgrader it runs as a joint project with PDVSA in its Orinoco oil belt, rising to an average of 120,900 bbl/day in November after producing as little as 45K bbl/day in late August, Reuters reports.

PDVSA controls Petropiar as majority owner, but Chevron is said to have kept the oil flowing and helped repair the industrial facilities needed to refine the tar into marketable crude.

Chevron says it is focused on its "base business" in Venezuela and is in full compliance with the law; the company says PDVSA directs work processes in the area where the upgrader is located, "including decisions made regarding the use of light oil and plant stops and restarts."

Chevron has a license to continue operating in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions; the license has been renewed by the U.S. Treasury Department several times, most recently last month, and is set to expire on April 22.