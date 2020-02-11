Vineyard Wind project off Massachusetts postponed again

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has delayed the timeline for making a final permitting decision for the Vineyard Wind project offshore Massachusetts until Dec. 18, saying it needs more time to study the impact of a growing number of offshore wind farms planned for the east coast.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid (AGR -0.2% ), says it will no longer be able to begin commercial operation of the wind farm by 2022.

The agency says the next milestone in its project review is the June publication of a supplement to the environmental review that will evaluate the cumulative impacts of several major offshore wind projects; it previously had planned to publish the supplement early this year.

Including Vineyard Wind, 14 large offshore wind projects are expected to come online by 2026, according to the American Wind Energy Association.