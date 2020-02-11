Wells Fargo taps JPMorgan exec to lead consumer lending

Mike Weinbach will join Wells Fargo (WFC +0.4% ) in May to lead its consumer lending unit.

He joins the bank after 16 years at JPMorgan Chase, where he most recently was CEO of Chase Home Lending.

Weinbach will be responsible for home lending, auto, credit cards and merchant services, and personal loans.

The announcement is part of CEO Charlie Scharf's plan to redraw its organizational chart. The bank also announced that Mary Mack, most recently head of consumer banking at WFC, will be CEO of consumer and small business banking.

Perry Pelos, who most recently led Wells Fargo's wholesale banking, will take on the role of CEO of commercial banking.

Jon Weiss, most recently head of wealth & investment banking, becomes CEO of corporate & investment banking.

The company will conduct a search for a new CEO of wealth & investment management.

