Lyft -4% despite revenue beat

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) -4.7% after a Q4 revenue beat with sales that topped $1B. The Q1 guidance sees revenue of $1.055-1.06B (consensus: $1.05B) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $140-145M (consensus: $143.1M loss).

The FY20 view has revenue of $4.58-4.65B (consensus: $4.6B) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $450-490M (consensus: $489.6M loss).

The Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss was $130.7M compared to the $163.2M loss consensus.

Active riders narrowly beat estimates with 22.9M versus the 22.8M estimate.

Revenue per active rider was $44.40, above the $43.16 estimate.

The Contribution margin was 54% compared to the 52% estimate.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

