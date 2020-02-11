A coronavirus rebound, contrarian energy stock trading at 4x cash flow

Coal stocks have been pummeled by the coronavirus, evidenced by the sharp decline in the VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL).

In its January letter to shareholders, value fund Horos Asset Management explained why it liked Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) enough to add a new position in the stock -- which was before the coronavirus hit.

"Warrior Met Coal is a United States metallurgical coal producer. Warrior exports 100% of this type of coal, which is necessary for the manufacture of steel in blast furnaces. In our opinion, metallurgical coal does not suffer, so intensely, from dynamics that are very difficult to foresee and that today put pressure on the thermal coal sector. Without going into detail, examples could be the impact of political pressure and interest groups to abandon this source of energy, or the growing relevance of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investment criteria in the portfolios of more and more asset managers. As for the industry fundamentals, some global growth in demand for metallurgical coal is expected in the coming years as countries in Asia and South America continue to industrialize."

"Warrior has very high-quality coal (close to the best standards of Australian benchmark coal), which allows it to benefit from the growth of these markets. Finally, this is a debt-free company, with a variable cost structure that protects it from tougher environments, an aggressive historical policy of shareholder remuneration (more than 100% of its stock market value returned over two years) and trading at less than 4x its current cash flow generation, given the current price of metallurgical coal."

Warrior (HCC) is currently covered by one Seeking Alpha contributor, Harrison Schwartz. He has a Very Bullish rating on the stock, arguing that the broad pummeling of the coal stocks by the coronavirus has created a buying opportunity in Warrior.

Like Horos Asset Management, Schwartz prefers Warrior to the other metallurgical coal stocks Ramaco (NASDAQ:METC), Arch (NYSE:ARCH), and Contura (NYSE:CTRA).

He says that Warrior Coal has high margins, is trading at a "fire sale price", and has a significant financial moat. He also believes that Warrior's in-development mine is likely to deliver significant returns on capital as coal prices recover.

See Harrison Schwartz's full article on HCC.