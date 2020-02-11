Woodside flags $720M charge on Kitimat assets

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) says it will take a $720M impairment charge in its FY 2019 results against the Kitimat liquefied natural gas assets it owns in western Canada.

Woodside owns 50% of the Kitimat project, which is operated by Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

"The impairment reflects increased uncertainty, particularly in the timing of the development of the upstream Liard resource, following sustained depressed gas market conditions in western Canada," Woodside says.

The company says the impact of the impairment charge would not be used to calculate its 2019 final dividend.