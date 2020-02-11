Bed Bath & Beyond tumbles after sales update

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) after updating on the retailer's Q4 performance.

Comparable sales fell 5.4% during the quarter vs. -1.5% consensus, driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues, and increased promotional activity and markdowns.

CEO update: "We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressures of store traffic trends coupled with our own executional challenges. However, we did achieve a notable positive shift in sales in our digital channels during this period, with growth of approximately 20%."

BBBY -16.57% after hours to $12.40.

