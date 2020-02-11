Healthpeak Q4 FFO squeaks past consensus

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents beat the average analyst estimate by a penny and increased from 43 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $1.77-$1.83 (vs. $1.81 consensus) and blended total portfolio same-store cash net operating income growth of 2.00%-3.00%.

Q4 blended total portfolio SPP cash net operating income growth was 3.6%.

Q4 total revenue of $531.7M falls short of the $537.7M consensus and rose from $441.9M in the year-ago quarter..

Executes a definitive agreement to acquire The Post, a 426K-square-foot life science property in the Route 128 submarket of Boston for $320M.

Also executes an agreement with Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) to convert six properties in the master lease maturing 2026 into a RIDEA structure and immediately market those properties for sale.

Conference call on Feb. 12 at 12:00 PM ET.