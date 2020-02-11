Stocks edge higher as investors assess coronavirus progress, Fed testimony

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out new record closing highs after giving up much of their gains throughout the day.

Today's early boost was attributed to reports indicating that the rate of new coronavirus cases was slowing and a view that monetary policy will remain favorable given the risks that remain from the virus.

Investors also parsed comments by Fed Chairman Powell, who said in Congressional testimony that the central bank is "closely monitoring" the potential for global economic disruptions from the virus.

Among the S&P sectors, real estate (+1.2%) and energy (+1%) led the way, while communication services (-0.4%), consumer staples (-0.3%) and information technology (-0.3%) lagged.

Sprint skyrocketed 77% after its merger deal with T-Mobile US finally was approved by a federal court in New York.

U.S. Treasury prices ended lower, with both the two-year and 10-year yields rising 4 bps to 1.42% and 1.60%.

WTI crude settled 0.7% higher to $49.94/bbl.