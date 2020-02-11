Western Union results dragged down by F/X

Western Union (NYSE:WU) sheds 3.33% in AH trading after Q4 EPS arrived short of the consensus estimate.

The company's operating income tally from the consumer-to-consumer segment was $228.1M vs. $263M a year ago.

F/X was a drag on results during the quarter as the strengthening of the dollar against the Argentine peso hit revenue by ~2%, while the effects of inflation on the company's Argentina-based businesses are estimated to have positively impacted revenue by ~1%.

