J&J teams up with BARDA to accelerate coronavirus vaccine development

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies expands its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) aimed at accelerating the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus causing the current outbreak, COVID-19 (formerly 2019-nCoV).

Janssen and BARDA will both fund R&D costs and mobilize resources to more rapidly progress through the initial stages of development. BARDA will provide funding to support development into Phase 1 studies with options to provide additional funding to advance a promising candidate.

In parallel, Janssen will work to upscale production and manufacturing capacities, leveraging its AdVac and PER.C6 technologies.