Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 originations boost portfolio to $17.9B

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q4 core EPS of 68 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 64 cents and compares with 64 cents in Q3 2019.

Shares rise 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Reflects strong performance of its first mortgage origination business.

Q4 originations of $3.0B brings total portfolio to $17.9B.

Book value per share of $27.82 at Dec. 31, 2019 rose 62 cents during 2019.

97% of portfolio is floating rate; in-place LIBOR floors insulate current portfolio earnings from potential decreases in rates.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

