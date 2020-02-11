Eagle Materials names leaders for companies upon spinoff

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) names the Chairman and CEO for each of the two spinoff companies that will become independent later this year.

Eagle says the Heavy Materials business will be spun off and named Eagle Materials Inc.; current Eagle Chairman Mike Nicolais will become Chairman of the spin company, and current Eagle President and CEO Michael Haac will become President and CEO of the spin company.

The Light Materials business will be named American Gypsum Co.; former Eagle CEO and current board member Dave Powers will become Chairman of American Gypsum, and current Eagle CFO Craig Kesler will become President and CEO of American Gypsum.