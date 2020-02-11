U.S. crude supply rose 6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 6M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 7.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 1.1M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 2.3M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.3M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose 2.3M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

March WTI crude recently was at $49.98/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $49.94/bbl on Nymex.

