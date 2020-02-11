Arch Capital Q4 insurance GPW jumps 25% Y/Y

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Q4 operating EPS of 74 cents sails past the average analyst estimate of 68 cents and jumps from 46 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums earned, excluding other segment, was $1.38B exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.27B and rose 13% from a year ago.

Arch Capital slips 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Reports favorable development in prior year loss reserves, net of related adjustments, of $54.7M.

Q4 combined ratio of 83.8% improves from 87.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 insurance segment gross premiums written of $1.04B, rise 25% Y/Y; reinsurance segment gross premiums written of $432.2M, up 5.6%; mortgage segment gross premiums written of $370.7M, up 3.5%.

Book value per common share of $26.42 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $21.52 a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 12 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Arch Capital EPS beats by $0.06, beats on net earned premium (Feb. 11)