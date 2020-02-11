Heartland Financial to buy AIM Bancshares for ~$280.4M

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) agrees to acquire AIM Bancshares for ~$280.4M in cash and stock.

Each AIM Bancshares share will be exchanged for 207.0 shares of Heartland common stock and $685 in cash; HTLF will issue ~5.08M of shares in the transaction.

Sees deal adding to EPS within first year of combined operations.

Aimbank has ~$1.78B in total assets, $1.16B in net loans outstanding and $1.54B in deposits as of Dec. 31; after the acquisition, Heartland will have total asses of ~$15B.

Conference call on Feb. 12 at 11:00 AM ET.